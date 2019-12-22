Blame it on global warming if you wish, but this past summer was a sizzler.
Even the end of summer felt like it was the heart of the season.
The thermometer peaked at 84 degrees the two days before autumn arrived, and that day's high of 86 was the highest temperature for September, according to the Attleboro Water Department.
For those dates, average highs run 71 degrees.
Temperatures in August were about normal, but that was on the heels of a July that was one of the hottest on record.
The highest temp in August was 92 during a hot spell that nearly became the third heat wave of the summer -- three straight days of 90-degree weather.
With two heatwaves and many other sweltering days that encouraged one to dive into the nearest body of water or crack open a cold drink, July was a record breaker in spots.
The average daily high temperature for the month came in at 86 degrees. That compares to a typical July of 83, and only 12 other years had higher average daily temps.
The thermometer peaked at 95 degrees three days during the two heatwaves, one of those tying the record high for the date. One heatwave ran four days the end of the month.
Boston had its hottest July on record, with an average temperature of nearly 79 degrees, and July was the third hottest on record for Providence, with an average temp of 76.6 degrees.
The lowest temp in Attleboro was 59, and just two other years in the past 80 years had higher such temperatures.
Despite the hot weather, there was no need for enhanced outdoor water bans unlike other summers.
After a few months of unusually wet weather, August ended up with slightly below average rainfall -- just under 4 inches, and September was quite dry. July had well above average rainfall -- nearly an inch more than usual.
While one would expect many severe storms given the intense heat, the region escaped the wrath of most such storms this past summer, but an early August storm was plain nasty.
Dozens of trees fell in Attleboro, especially in the area of Park Street that was blocked by trees, and a couple of thousand homes lost power.
The storm also plowed through North Attleboro, Rehoboth and Dighton, with many trees knocked down along with utility wires in those towns. Nearly 1,900 customers were reported without electricity in North Attleboro.
Alan Dunham of the National Weather Service in Norton said small sections of Attleboro, North Attleboro, Rehoboth and Dighton had experienced a summer thunderstorm with "downbursts" -- a burst of air hits the ground and spreads out," he said.
Often the damage is so severe or extensive, it resembles damage from a tornado.
