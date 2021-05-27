ATTLEBORO -- Allison Morin has been named valedictorian and Diana Blouin salutatorian of Attleboro High School's Class of 2021.
Morin is headed to Worcester Polytechnic Institute where she will study to become a high school science teacher, Principal Bill Runey said during an in-person ceremony in the principal's lobby on Tuesday.
Blouin will attend the University of Massachusetts-Amherst's Isenberg School of Management honors program, but will keep her options open with regard to a future career.
“She may go into accounting and finance and she is considering a double major in environmental science, psychology, or another language. But ultimately, she wants to explore and find something she is really passionate about,” Runey said.
Both young women have been outstanding scholars and active in extracurricular activities, he said.
“Allison is known for her passion for learning and her positive attitude,” Runey said. “She has excelled in every class she has taken, including an impressive seven Advanced Placement courses."
Morin has received many awards such as one for excellence in English, the Harry E. Cooper Excellence in Biology Award and the Jon Philip Sousa Band Award.
“While Ally is clearly an exceptional student, her love of music also defines her time at AHS,” Runey said.
He described Blouin as a “natural student.”
"She just gets it, no matter what the subject or content area is," he said. “Her tenacity has paid off in so many ways, as she is an Honors Diploma recipient and Harvard Prize Book Award recipient.”
Blouin is a member of the National Honor Society and National World Language Honor Society and has received many awards in multiple disciplines for academic excellence as well as being a distinguished athlete and captain of the girls’ cross-country team, Runey said.
He said both young women are “the personification of what we expect in our Blue Pride community.”
