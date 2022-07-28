With the Mega Millions lottery drawing Friday night topping $1 billion, people may have a chance to be the next Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk or Bill Gates.
Sure, they are worth tens of billions of dollars, but at least it’s a start to enter the billionaire class like the famous entrepreneurs.
But at South Side Variety on Westminster Avenue in South Attleboro, Leo Nadeau, 72, of Pawtucket, wasn’t buying it. Literally, he wasn’t buying a ticket to a dream.
“The odds are ridiculous,” Nadeau said Thursday while seated with a couple of Keno tickets.
True, the chances of winning the jackpot are one in 302.5 million.
Nadeau prefers Mass Cash, a daily lottery where the jackpot is limited to $100,000 but where the odds of winning money are better.
“It’s a guaranteed $100,000 if you get it,” Nadeau said. “I come here every day and play.”
Although Nadeau is not playing the long odds, lottery officials and store owners say the billion-dollar Mega Million jackpot may draw more people who don’t usually play the lottery. They cite the hype and the hefty jackpot — only the fourth time a lottery game has reached $1 billion.
“Any time no one wins, more people begin to hear about it,” South Side Variety owner Dawank Patel said.
Patel adds that when a lottery jackpot gets as large as it is now, more people who work together pool their money and buy as much as $100 worth of tickets.
“If they win, they all win,” Patel said.
Lottery officials say the odds of winning if you buy more tickets increase. But in the big scheme of things, 50 chances out of 302.5 million isn’t much better odds.
Patel’s mother and co-owner, Vanita Patel, says the store has a regular and loyal clientele.
“If they win the jackpot,” she said, “they say they are going to give me $1 million.”
The store sold a $4 million ticket in 2020 and just this week sold a $100,000 winning scratch ticket. Last year, the store sold over $5.5 million in winnings, Vanita Patel said.
Business was brisk early Thursday afternoon with a line forming three or four deep at times.
One customer, Rhode Island resident Ron Johnson, 60, purchased some lottery tickets but won’t buy his Mega Millions ticket until Friday. He said he realizes the odds are long but he will still buy a ticket.
“I got a better chance of getting struck by lightning,” Johnson said.
The odds of being struck by lightning are 1 in 15,300 in a lifetime, defined as an 80-year span, according to the National Weather Service.
When Johnson was asked what he would do if by some slim chance he did win, he had to stop and think.
“I don’t know. I think I’d buy my mother a car and a house and pay for a maid for her the rest of her life,” he said.
According to lottery officials, the $1 billion amount is for the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. The cash option would pay $602.5 million before state and federal taxes.
Mega Millions is one of the more popular lottery games because it frequently has large jackpots, according to lottery officials.
Since 2016, players have won 40 Mega Millions jackpots, with the fortuitous few scattered through 22 states.
The drawings happen at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday.
In addition to being popular, the Lottery is very profitable for the state.
State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg said Thursday that it produced an estimated $1.102 billion in net profit for the state during the 2022 fiscal year, which began July 1, 2021, and ended June 30, 2022. That exceeded $1 billion mark in consecutive years for the first time in the Lottery’s 50-year history.
Lottery revenues rang in at an estimated record high of $5.860 billion, topping the previous record of $5.828 billion set in fiscal year 2021, when net profit totaled an all-time high of $1.112 billion. It is the eighth year in a row that revenues have eclipsed $5 billion.
“As the Lottery celebrates its 50th anniversary, we continue to set records and generate valuable resources for every community in the state,” Goldberg said in a statement.
Since selling its first ticket in 1972, the Mass Lottery has generated over $143 billion in revenues, awarded over $100 billion in prizes, returned over $31 billion in net profit to the state for unrestricted local aid provided to cities and towns, and paid over $8 billion in commissions and bonuses to its statewide network of retailers.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.