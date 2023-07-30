A tornado was confirmed to have struck Saturday night on the Foxboro-Easton line, the National Weather Service said Sunday.
One of the weather service’s storm survey teams confirmed there had been an EF1 tornado with an estimated peak wind of 105 mph. The tornado’s path was estimated at 400 yards in length and 100 yards wide.
The tornado was part of a lightning and thunderstorm that swept through the area, bringing down trees, limbs and power lines.
In Foxboro, two trees were blown over on Windsor Drive at about 8:15 p.m., but Easton was smacked by the storm, with numerous trees and utility lines down on roads, vehicles and homes.
Also, straightline, or microburst wind damage was verified in parts of Easton, Brockton and East Bridgewater, the weather service said.
While the Attleboro area escaped the heavy damage that hit Easton and Brockton, there was some storm impact in Mansfield, Wrentham, Norfolk and Franklin.
Concertgoers were evacuated from The Xfinity Center in Mansfield because of the threat of lightning.
Patrons were advised to shelter in their vehicles.
The Jason Aldean concert was delayed for about an hour, with the country singer hitting the stage about 10 p.m.
Also in Mansfield, multiple trees were reported down, including on North Main Street and Langley Drive at Maple Street.
About an inch of rain fell in Mansfield.
In Wrentham, trees and limbs fell on Park Street.
A large limb fell and struck a garage and two unoccupied cars in a driveway, Police Chief William McGrath said. No injuries were reported.
A large tree was also reported down at Park Street and Catherine Drive, McGrath said.
In Norfolk, a tree landed across the intersection of Myrtle and Dean streets.
In neighboring Franklin, a 20-person tent was reported launched into the air and wrapped around utility lines near La Cantina Winery on Union Street. And a tree and wires fell on Mill Street.
In Easton, police, firefighters, and public works employees worked with utility crews to repair the storm damage.
There were still 77 National Grid customers without electricity as of Sunday afternoon.
A tornado was also reported in Connecticut.
The storm came with a cold front that lowered temperatures into the 70s Sunday after several days of 80 and 90-degree weather with extreme humidity.