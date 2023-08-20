It’s not exactly Tornado Alley in the central part of the country, but the Attleboro area has been struck by two tornadoes in recent weeks.
Friday’s twister touched down in North Attleboro and Mansfield during a fierce morning thunderstorm, blowing down utility wires and trees and limbs and causing flooding the area was still cleaning up from this weekend.
And July 29 a small tornado was confirmed by weather experts to have swept through part of Foxboro and Mansfield before moving into Easton where there was significant damage.
Both were classified by the National Weather Service in Norton as EF1s, the second weakest on the tornado scale but strong enough to produce winds of up to 110 mph.
An assessment team from the weather service visited the area and determined the storm that spawned a tornado in Rhode Island produced the second tornado as it crossed into Massachusetts, just over the Cumberland line in North Attleboro, the weather service said Friday night.
Many trees were snapped or uprooted on Mendon Road. An eyewitness saw swirling debris before taking shelter in her home, weather officials said.
A home on Mary Ann Way had its third floor window blown in. There was also a number of downed or snapped trees on Lisa Drive, officials said.
“The tornado then lifted briefly before touching back down in Mansfield along Gilbert Street, where it sheared several large trees near their tops,” one of which fell on a car, weather officials said.
Also in Mansfield, several trees were uprooted on Gilbert Street, which is on the same path as damage at Lindsey Acres in North Attleboro, Mansfield Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers said.
The wind was so strong, Desrosiers said, it moved a 1,000-pound HVAC unit six feet from its mooring on the roof of Jordi Labs on Gilbert Street.
There were also several trees and branches down on Elm Street by Elm Terrace and on Otis Street.
The experts estimated the winds were as high as 90 mph.
Rhode Island was visited Friday by an EF2 tornado, which lifted a car on Interstate 295 in Johnston an estimated 10 feet in the air before plopping it down. The driver wasn’t seriously injured but the car was a wreck.
Tornado evidence was also confirmed in North Providence and Scituate, R.I.
Rhode Island hadn’t had an EF2 tornado since 1986, the weather service said. Such a tornado can pack winds of up to 135 mph and are considered strong tornadoes.
Besides North Attleboro and Mansfield, in Massachusetts tornadoes were verified in Stoughton and Weymouth Friday.
A weather service storm survey team confirmed the July storm in the Attleboro area had brought an EF1 tornado with an estimated peak wind of 105 mph to Foxboro and Mansfield.
The tornado’s path was estimated at 300 to 400 yards in length and 25 to 100 yards wide, and included the Windsor Drive neighborhood in Foxboro and nearby Mansfield and Easton.
Several locations on a west to east path in the neighborhood had several large trees up to 2 feet in diameter broken off at their trunks, the weather service said, adding tree damage was consistent with violently rotating winds.
There was no major damage observed to homes, but a chimney appeared to have been knocked over by a fallen tree.
Easton was smacked by the storm, with numerous trees and utility lines down on roads, vehicles and homes. Two homes in Easton were severely damaged, officials said.
While tornadoes are relatively rare, they are not uncommon in the New England area, meteorologists say.
New England averages about a handful of tornadoes a year, the National Weather Service said. But there were five in July alone.
Just like earthquakes that also strike the region infrequently, tornadoes around these parts are usually weak and small. Nothing like the mighty ones that hit other areas of the country.
Much more common in this region than tornadoes, meteorologists say, are microbursts, which are often mistaken for tornadoes.
Microbursts are straight line winds that come down from storm clouds and can cause a lot of damage. The downdraft of colder air during a thunderstorm causes winds to increase dramatically, weather authorities say.
Neal Anderson said he believes such a weather event hit Attleboro Falls Friday.
“St. Mary’s cemetery has some storm damage. At least one tree down and a lot of snapped off tree branches. Looks like a microburst came thru there,” Anderson said. “You can see the path it took from all the damage it caused.”
Microbursts have been reported and confirmed often in the area over the last several years.
Weather experts from the weather service visit areas where microbursts and tornadoes are reported, as they did Friday, and study the paths and damage of the events to determine what actually took place.
Tornadoes, because of their rotation, usually leave debris scattered in all directions over an extensive path whereas a microburst leaves damage falling in a somewhat orderly pattern in a more limited area, the experts say.