Storm Damage North Attleboro
Homeowner Jon Freitag of North Attleboro surveys the damage in his backyard after high winds toppled a large oak tree on Friday.

 MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE

It’s not exactly Tornado Alley in the central part of the country, but the Attleboro area has been struck by two tornadoes in recent weeks.

Friday’s twister touched down in North Attleboro and Mansfield during a fierce morning thunderstorm, blowing down utility wires and trees and limbs and causing flooding the area was still cleaning up from this weekend.