Two firefighters on a Federal Emergency Management Agency task force are back from Florida where they helped with search and rescue efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
North Attleboro Fire Department Lt. Scott McGuire and Foxboro firefighter Cory Shepardson were among the 46 members of Massachusetts Task Force 1 in addition to three K9s deployed Sept. 30, two days after the Category 4 storm hit the Sunshine State.
The task force conducted several search and rescue operations at Fort Myers Beach on the ground, by boat and with their K9s before receiving demobilization orders Oct. 9. They returned to the team’s Beverly headquarters on Wednesday.
“It was just total devastation. Words can’t describe it, seeing buildings on top of other buildings,” said Shepardson, 41, a medical specialist on the team.
“It really gives you an appreciation of the power of water and what Mother Nature can do,” he said.
One of the missions the team completed was to search a monastery damaged by the hurricane. Six nuns were initially thought to be missing but were later confirmed safe in Naples, Shepardson said.
In addition to finding survivors, the team is trained for the grim task of looking for deceased victims amid the destruction.
“We’re happy to go to help. But at the same time I feel bad for the people. Some people have lost everything,” Shepardson said.
Anita Arnum, assistant program manager for Massachusetts Task Force 1, said the destruction was widespread.
“The area was fairly well devastated. Many homes off their foundations and torn to piles of sticks, and all of that material,” Arnum told WCVB Channel 5 in Boston.
“So we had houses on top of houses on top of houses that had to be searched to identify whether or not there were any survivors,” she said.
Hurricane Ian, packing 155 mph winds, decimated coastal communities in the southwest section of Florida and inundated areas with flooding and debris.
It was the third deadliest storm to hit the U.S. mainland this century. More than 100 people in Florida were killed by the storm, with most fatalities attributed to drowning, according to The Associated Press.
The team, which responds to major disasters under contract with FEMA, is made up of police officers, firefighters, emergency medical services personnel and civilians.
Currently, there are 150 trained members on the team.
