Two firefighters on a Federal Emergency Management Agency task force are back from Florida where they helped with search and rescue efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

North Attleboro Fire Department Lt. Scott McGuire and Foxboro firefighter Cory Shepardson were among the 46 members of Massachusetts Task Force 1 in addition to three K9s deployed Sept. 30, two days after the Category 4 storm hit the Sunshine State.

