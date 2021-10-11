ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Historic Preservation Society will lead guided tours of the neighborhood around the East Attleborough Academy on Saturday, Oct. 16.
Ticketed tours start at the 28 Sanford St. academy, where participants will begin their exploration of the Peck and Dean streets neighborhoods.
The tour ends at the historic Old Kirk Yard cemetery off Perrin Street.
Participants should be prepared to walk approximately 1 mile in about 1 hour.
No bathrooms are available.
Parking is available at the Academy, YMCA and Sanford Street parking garage.
Tickets for the tour will only be available on-site starting at 9:30 a.m. on the day of the event.
There are four time slots: 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Tickets are $5 for members and $10 for non-members.
Children under 12 are free.
Tickets for each time slot are limited.
The event was made possible by a grant from the Attleboro Cultural Council.
