WRENTHAM — A tour of Eagle Dam at Lake Pearl is set for Saturday morning.
The tour, scheduled to start at 10 a.m., will include representatives of the town, Charles River Watershed Association and engineering firm Weston & Sampson of Foxboro.
Attendees can learn more about ongoing work to assess flooding hazards of a dam breach, opportunities for stream restoration, and feasibility of and incentives for dam removal, tour organizers say.
The watershed association and town have been moving toward removing the dam.
However, several area residents have been fighting to keep it, citing concerns over the impact on surrounding surface and groundwater and wildlife.
The dam creates Eagle Pond that is a haven for wildlife, including eagles, residents point out.
For what is being called a “Winter Tour of Eagle Dam,” meet at 608 Franklin St. (Route 140).
Hot cocoa will be provided, and the tour is scheduled to last until noon.
Register for the tour at CRWA.org/events.
For more information, visit www.wrentham.ma.us.
