Eagle Pond Wrentham
Officials are moving to remove the dam at Eagle Pond in Wrentham, an 8-acre body of water adjacent to and fed by Lake Pearl. Residents want to keep it in place, however.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

WRENTHAM — A tour of Eagle Dam at Lake Pearl is set for Saturday morning.

The tour, scheduled to start at 10 a.m., will include representatives of the town, Charles River Watershed Association and engineering firm Weston & Sampson of Foxboro.