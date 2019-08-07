NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town council member John Simmons has been named as an ex-officio member of the school committee by council President Keith Lapointe.
In an effort to improve communications and budget writing between town hall and the school department, the new town charter stipulates that the council president or his or her designee would be an ex-officio member of the school board.
The new position is a huge benefit from the charter because it will “create improved linkage between the town council and the school committee,” Lapointe said.
He said Simmons is perfect for the job and that he named a designee, instead of filling the position himself, because he thought it best that he concentrate on stabilizing the council. The body only came into being on July 1 and is still working to set up rules and procedures.
As an ex-officio member, Simmons will have a say in school committee affairs but not a vote.
Simmons, an attorney, is a former member of representative town meeting and the election commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.