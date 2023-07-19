Foxboro town hall file photo building (copy)
Foxboro Town Hall.

FOXBORO — Ending weeks of speculation about his future employment, local officials this week confirmed that John Coderre’s brief tenure as town manager will officially end Aug. 6.

Mark Elfman, who chairs the town’s select board, delivered a terse statement couched in legalese at the start of Tuesday night’s scheduled meeting.