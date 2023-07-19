FOXBORO — Ending weeks of speculation about his future employment, local officials this week confirmed that John Coderre’s brief tenure as town manager will officially end Aug. 6.
Mark Elfman, who chairs the town’s select board, delivered a terse statement couched in legalese at the start of Tuesday night’s scheduled meeting.
“Mr. Coderre and the town have mutually agreed to end Mr. Coderre’s employment with the Town of Foxboro,” Elfman said, reading from a prepared text. “The town would like to thank Mr. Coderre for his service to the town.”
The “joint statement” made no reference to the circumstances surrounding Coderre’s abrupt departure barely three months after being hired to the top position in municipal government.
Messages left on Coderre’s home phone by The Sun Chronicle were not returned.
Town officials in recent weeks had been tight-lipped about the evolving personnel situation, with Elfman last week saying only that the Northboro resident remained “on vacation.” Coderre’s last day in the office was June 22.
Following Tuesday’s meeting, Elfman said the terms of Coderre’s separation agreement, which include a financial settlement, would be available following his final day on Aug. 6.
Coderre’s three-year contract, which was signed on Jan. 31 and expires June 30, 2026, provides for a starting salary of $218,500 and 25 vacation days annually, which are credited each year beginning on July 1.
It also specifies that Coderre would not be eligible to receive severance pay if removed for misconduct in office.
Coderre, who started his new duties on April 10, had served 14 years as town administrator in Northboro before accepting Foxboro’s job offer to replace retiring Town Manager William Keegan.
His appointment by select board members followed a months-long search and recruitment process that attracted 30 applicants and ultimately yielded four finalists.
In addition to Coderre, these included Edward “Ted” Langill, chief of staff and director of administrative services in Weymouth; Nicholas Riccio, former building commissioner in Foxboro, Wrentham and Mansfield (where he also served as interim town manager), and Christopher Senior, town manager in Cohasset.
On Tuesday, Elfman said he was unsure if any of the three remaining finalists would be considered for the pending vacancy, or whether board members would initiate another search from scratch.
On that topic, fellow board member Stephanie McGowan suggested reaching out to Bernard Lynch, a consultant with Community Paradigm Associates of Plymouth, who last year was hired to assist in the town manager search and recruitment process.
Given the sudden end to Coderre’s employment, McGowan suggested that Lynch might be persuaded to return for additional consultation at no additional charge.
Elfman said that a determination on how best to proceed would likely be reached at the board’s next meeting, scheduled for Aug. 15.
Paige Duncan, the town’s director of land use and economic development who was named acting assistant town manager in Coderre’s absence, will continue serving in a similar capacity until a replacement is named, he added.