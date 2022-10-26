NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Local police officers could soon be wearing body cameras on patrol.
Town Manager Michael Borg told the town council Monday night he’s seeking an appropriation from the budget’s “free cash” account. The funding would cover the balance of a five-year contract with Axon Enterprises of Scottsdale, Ariz., to equip officers with the devices and provide training in their use.
The town started with a $100,000 budget item for a pilot program, Borg explained, and received an additional $69,000 from the state. The $184,000 from free cash, from surplus funds from previous budgets, would make up the balance for the 70 cameras and support equipment.
“The cost per year is $69,000,” Borg said.
After the first five years of the contract, that would become a police department budget item.
Police Capt. Jason Roy told councilors both police department unions are on board with the proposal and it was an element in recently signed contracts.
“It’s what the officers wanted,” Roy said.
The cameras are designed to automatically begin recording whenever an officer draws his service weapon and will also save images from two minutes before that.
The cameras, which Roy said are about the size of a pack of cigarettes, are also supposed to be activated by the officers for all arrests, searches, motor vehicle stops, prisoner transports and mass demonstrations.
“Casual conversation doesn’t have to be recorded,” he said.
But officers can turn the cameras on whenever they feel the need to.
“Their safety is paramount,” Roy said.
Councilors voted to send to proposal to the finance subcommittee for review.
'Smart zoning'
The council also voted to send a proposed zoning change to both its bylaw subdivision and planning board for their review. The so-called “smart zoning” would create an overlay district to permit multifamily housing, including affordable units.
Known as a 40R district after the state law that encourages it, the bylaw allows housing with a focus on mixed land use, preservation of open space and accessibility to transportation. North Attleboro would qualify for the accessibility criterion thanks to its proximity to MBTA commuter rail stations in Attleboro and Mansfield.
The law will be the subject of public hearings by the planning board Nov. 5 and the town council Nov. 21.
Borg said the state has come through with a $3.9 million grant for infrastructure improvements on Kelley Boulevard near the Plainville town line. It's close to where a Boston developer has proposed a 300-unit development under the proposed law, with 20% of the units listed as affordable under state guidelines.
While area residents have expressed concerns about traffic congestion associated with the project, Borg said that “it does not appear funding will be an issue” for work associated with improvements to the intersection near the site.
