Police Cruiser_NAHS
North Attleboro police cruiser

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Local police officers could soon be wearing body cameras on patrol.

Town Manager Michael Borg told the town council Monday night he’s seeking an appropriation from the budget’s “free cash” account. The funding would cover the balance of a five-year contract with Axon Enterprises of Scottsdale, Ariz., to equip officers with the devices and provide training in their use.

