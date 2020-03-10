NORFOLK — Interest is picking up for the May 5 annual town election.
There is a race in the works for select board, with Paul Sullivan, who is retired, pulling candidacy papers to challenge incumbent Chris Wider.
Wider has been filling the remaining year of a vacancy and has taken out papers for a full three-year term.
Former longtime local and King Philip Regional School Committee member James Lehan, who had also served several years on the board of selectmen, has returned nomination papers for the regional school board. Kenneth Dow’s seat is up on the KP board.
For Norfolk School Committee, Sarah Ward and Shannon Meneses have pulled papers. There are two seats on that committee expiring. They’re held by Jeffrey Curry and Paul Cochran Jr. Curry is the board’s vice chairman and representative to the KP committee.
Cheryl Dunnington has taken out papers for board of health for a seat held by Frances Sullivan. Dunnington is a former member of the board.
Also, planning board member Chad Peck has taken out papers for another term but the other incumbent whose seat is running out, vice chairman John Weddleton, has not taken out papers.
Recreation commission member Mark Edwards is looking for another term, having returned papers, but commission member Brendan Carty hasn’t taken out papers for the other board seat up.
Other incumbents who have taken out papers are Town Clerk Carol Greene, board of assessors member Patricia Salamone, library trustee Jennifer Oliver, housing authority member Elizabeth Lehan, and constable Paul Terrio. All but Salamone have returned papers.
All offices are for three years except the housing authority slot that is a five-year term.
The deadline to pick up nomination papers in the town clerk’s office is March 16. The last day to submit papers is March 17.
The last day to register to vote in the election is April 15, which is also the deadline to register to vote in the May 12 annual town meeting.
For more information, contact the town clerk’s office at 508-528-1400.
