MANSFIELD — The town’s health department Thursday issued a warning about toxic blue-green algae in Cabot Pond off Willow Street.
The department is warning people not to swim in the pond and keep animals away. It says it will continue to monitor the situation.
The algae blooms, also called cyanobacteria, form in fresh water and “scums,” or mats, in the water. Some blooms can produce toxins harmful to people and animals, according to the health department.
Health concerns from harmful algae blooms and their toxins vary depending on the type of exposure and the amounts and types of toxin present, the department says.
The algae can cause skin and eye irritation and swallowing small amounts can result in gastrointestinal symptoms. Ingesting large amounts of toxins may cause liver or neurological damage.
Inhaling water spray with algae in it can cause asthma-like symptoms, according to the department.
Small children and pets are more susceptible to the effects of toxins than adults. Livestock and pet deaths from ingesting algal toxins have occurred.
