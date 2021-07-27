WRENTHAM — It hasn’t been a very good summer for those who enjoy Lake Pearl and the town beach located there.
The lake and Sweatt Beach have been closed to swimming since mid-July because of a blue-green algae bloom, and officials say swimming won’t be allowed until the bloom has disappeared for two weeks.
On Thursday, the lake will be closed to all water uses, including fishing and boating, for chemical treatment to control nuisance and invasive aquatic vegetation, principally tape grass, town officials said.
That follows a similar one-day shutdown for treatment for weeds July 20.
The town announced the algae bloom on July 14 and test results received July 19 showed there were elevated levels of potentially-toxic blue-green algae, known as cyanobacteria.
The following day, an aquatic specialist completed another visual inspection and confirmed the algae was still present, and obtained another water sample.
Sweatt Beach, per state guidelines, will remain closed and a “no swimming” advisory in place for anywhere in the lake until the algae bloom has disappeared for two weeks and testing shows levels of cyanobacteria are below acceptable limits, town officials say.
The no-swim advisory goes for people and dogs. Boating on the lake is still permissible, except for Thursday.
Before the two days of weed treatment and the bloom surfacing, Sweatt Beach was closed about a dozen times this summer because of rainy weather. Recreation Director Jeff Plympton says the beach over a typical summer only has to close four or five times due to poor weather.
