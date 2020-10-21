PLAINVILLE — It may not be Halloween yet, but toys are already being collected for the area’s biggest Christmas toy drive.
New, unwrapped toys can be donated to the Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children’s Christmas is for Kids drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 24 at Portia Planning and Wealth Management, 30 Man Mar Drive, Plainville.
Items needed include new toys for children up to 18 years old, such as football, soccer, basketball and kick balls, arts and crafts supplies, journals, blankets and gift cards (Target, Walmart, GameStop, CVS).
In deference to the coronavirus, donors don’t even have to get out of their car. Just pop the trunk and drive organizer Kelly Fox and her volunteers will take the donations.
Because of the pandemic, Fox is expecting many new families will join the Christmas is for Kids recipient list.
Each year, the drive has provided gifts for about 1,000 children in Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Norton, Seekonk and Rehoboth who would otherwise go without toys and warm clothes Christmas Day.
Some of the kids live in homeless shelters, group homes or foster care. Some families have faced a medical crisis that has wiped out savings or forced a parent to stop working to take care of an ill child.
“I am sure that we will see an increased need this year due to higher unemployment,” Fox said.
For more info: www.councilforchildren.org.
