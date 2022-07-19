NORTH ATTLEBORO — Toys R Us, the store with the once ubiquitous jingle and the giraffe mascot, will be making a comeback four years after its Route 1 location closed.
Macy’s announced this week that, leading up to the holiday season, Toys R Us will open shops inside Macy’s stores in the United States, including Emerald Square, which is just across the street from the toy outlet’s former location.
“Macy’s cannot wait to bring the Toys R Us experience to life in our stores,” said Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer.
Macy’s said in a news release Monday that the Toys R Us shops will start at 1,000 square feet and will be up to 10,000 square feet at flagship locations in Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, San Francisco and San Jose.
The company did not say how big the Emerald Square location will be. An email message left for company representatives Tuesday was not immediately returned. Macy’s has two locations in the mall, a three-floor women’s store and a separate store for furniture, housewares and men’s clothing.
Facing online competition in the toy market and carrying $8 billion in debt, Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy in 2017.
In May 2018, the company closed all 25 of its Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores in Massachusetts, laying off 1,000 workers. Those closures included sites for both brands in North Attleboro. The Toys R Us location eventually found new tenants. The Babies R Us store, next to Target on Route 1, is still vacant.
In its announcement, Macy’s said the in-store sites will feature “playful colored fixtures” as well as hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with various toy assortments. The Toys R Us shops will also feature a life-size “Geoffrey on a Bench” photo opportunity for families. All Macy’s stores will host nine days of in-store events, Oct. 15 through Oct. 23, which will include family-friendly activities and daily giveaways, the company said.
It’s not the first time the former toy giant has tried a comeback. Two years ago it came up with a new website and opened brick-and-mortar stores in Texas and New Jersey, just as pandemic lockdowns struck. The reopened stores were closed last year.
However, Macy’s has been selling the Toys R Us brand online for nearly a year and announced in its reported earnings for the first quarter of 2022 that toy sales were 15 times higher than the comparable period prior to the partnership.
“We hope Toys R Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together,” Divr, the merchandising officer, said in the company’s release. “The customer response to our partnership with Toys R Us has been incredible and our toy business has seen tremendous growth.”
