toys r us
In happier times, shoppers gather outside the North Attleboro Toys R Us store on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, in 2011.

 Sun Chronicle File Photo/

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Toys R Us, the store with the once ubiquitous jingle and the giraffe mascot, will be making a comeback four years after its Route 1 location closed.

Macy’s announced this week that, leading up to the holiday season, Toys R Us will open shops inside Macy’s stores in the United States, including Emerald Square, which is just across the street from the toy outlet’s former location.

