NORTON -- A truck fire tied up traffic on Interstate 495 near Mansfield Thursday night.
Firefighters about 6:45 p.m. were dispatched to I-495 South in the area just south of Route 140 for a report of a tractor-trailer fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a truck cab, which did not have an attached trailer, fully engulfed in flames, Fire Chief Shawn Simmons said.
Mansfield firefighters also responded to the scene, and the fire was extinguished about 7:20 p.m.
The truck driver was able to exit the truck before firefighters arrived and didn't report any injuries, Simmons said.
Two southbound lanes of I-495 were closed by State Police while the fire was being extinguished.
The scene was cleared about 8 p.m.
The fire is under investigation by Norton Fire Capt. Christopher Ferreira.