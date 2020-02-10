MANSFIELD — The driver of a tractor-trailer truck that overturned and hit a guardrail in the Cabot Business Park remained hospitalized Monday, nearly a week after the crash.
The driver, Albert Facada, 67, of Revere, was listed in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, a spokesperson said.
Facada lost control of the truck about 11 a.m. last Wednesday at a curve on Forbes Boulevard at the Interstate 495 overpass. The truck rolled onto its driver's side and slammed into a guardrail, according to officials.
Facada was trapped inside the wreckage for about an hour while firefighters used power and other tools to cut away the cab and drive shaft.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation by local and state police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.