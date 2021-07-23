NORTON — A tractor-trailer driver is being credited with limiting a diesel fuel spill Friday after a saddle tank on his rig was ruptured by a mechanical failure on Interstate 495.
The driver was traveling on I-495 South about a mile north of the Bay Road exit when his drive shaft broke and ruptured the fuel tank about 11 a.m., fire Capt. Mike Wilson said.
The “quick-thinking” driver pulled over and placed a large plastic container under the tank, allowing only about 10 gallons to spill on the highway, Wilson said.
“He was able to put it under the tank right away,” Wilson said.
The fuel that did spill was contained to the highway and did not enter any storm drains or contaminate any soil, he said.
Firefighters arrived and placed under the tank a larger container designed to hold fuel or other fluids that often spill as a result of auto accidents.
The driver also had absorbent booms with him but did not have to use them, according to the fire captain.
(0) comments
