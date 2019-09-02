MANSFIELD — Residents and town officials are increasingly concerned with speeding in the downtown area.
The subject was discussed at length at last week’s select board meeting as more housing and commercial development is bringing more pedestrians and vehicles to the downtown.
Select board member Neil Rhein mentioned residents who live in the downtown area have reached out to him with concerns about pedestrian safety and felt there was an accident waiting to happen.
The speed limit has been lowered from 25 to 20 miles per hour.
“It doesn’t seem to slow people down,” Rhein said. “It doesn’t seem to have changed driving habits.”
A resident on North Main Street wrote selectmen they observe frequent speeding and that also involves trucks.
The resident suggested more signs and police enforcement.
Select board member Frank DelVecchio said he observes a lot of commuters speeding from the train station parking lots to get on the highway.
Martha O’Connell of North Main Street agreed, complaining about traffic on Old Colony Road — “traffic especially coming down from the train station at night.”
“I almost got hit in the crosswalk,” O’Connell said, pushing for more signs. “It’s like the Indy 500. There’s been a couple accidents this summer. I’m concerned some pedestrian is going to get hurt there.”
“We do receive a tremendous amount of complaints,” Police Chief Ronald Sellon said. “We write five or 10 tickets, and after a couple of hours or a day, the problems come right back.”
The police department has digital signs that flash vehicle speeds and they are used to give a measure of average speeds and number of vehicles, the chief explained.
“It gives us a better view if we really have a problem” Sellon said.
A permanent such sign that is solar powered could be installed downtown, it was noted.
Rhein suggested putting signs on each end of North Main.
Town officials say an extensive review of speeding, parking, signs and traffic control in the center is being conducted.
“There’s a lot of confusion,” Sellon said. “We’re looking to simplify signage.”
“We’ve been studying this for years, when” is something going to be done? asked select board member Steven Schoonveld.
Rhein said there appears to be a lack of signs warning drivers about bike path road crossings, but Town Manager Kevin Dumas said there are plans for those.
“People speed everywhere, people drive crazy,” select board member Michael Trowbridge said, advocating for more signs.
The police chief advises residents to visit his department’s traffic page on Facebook or call the police department with issues.
