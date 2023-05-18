Attleboro police cruiser
ATTLEBORO -- An Attleboro police traffic stop helped authorities in Rhode Island identify a suspect during an investigation into the theft of a catalytic converter in East Providence last year.

East Providence police were investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from an electrical contracting company on Feb. 24, 2022 and identified the car believed to be used by the suspect, the Rhode Island attorney general’s office said Thursday.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.