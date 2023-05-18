ATTLEBORO -- An Attleboro police traffic stop helped authorities in Rhode Island identify a suspect during an investigation into the theft of a catalytic converter in East Providence last year.
East Providence police were investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from an electrical contracting company on Feb. 24, 2022 and identified the car believed to be used by the suspect, the Rhode Island attorney general’s office said Thursday.
Police learned the vehicle, a 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, was stopped by Attleboro police about a month later and developed information to identify a suspect, the attorney general’s office said.
Fitzpatrick Perez, 52, was charged earlier this month in Providence County Superior Court with two counts of larceny over $1,500 and one count of conspiracy to commit larceny.
Investigators say they used digital tracking information, provided through a warrant issued to Google, to allegedly place the defendant near the scene of the catalytic converter theft.
Perez is scheduled for a pre-arraignment conference on June 16 in Providence County Superior Court.
