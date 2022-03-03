ATTLEBORO — A traffic stop Thursday afternoon led to the arrest of the driver and the seizure of a small amount of alleged narcotics and $1,136 in cash.
The suspect, 28-year-old Akeem Mattis of Brockton, was stopped at County Square by Officer Matthew McCarthy, who was conducting traffic enforcement at the busy intersection.
A routine check revealed the driver was wanted on an outstanding warrant and he was taken into custody without incident, according to police.
During a search of the driver, police say they recovered plastic bags containing suspected fentanyl and crack cocaine in addition to the cash.
Mattis was scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Attleboro District Court on related drug charges.