PLAINVILLE -- An Arizona man was arrested and a stolen handgun recovered following a traffic stop at the Plainridge Park Casino, state police said Monday.
Bruce Hodges, 38, of Tucson, AZ, faces five weapons charges and a civil motor vehicle infraction related to a defective headlight in Wrentham District Court, according to state police.
He was arrested after his car was stopped entering the Route 1 casino about 11:30 p.m. Friday by Trooper Michael Best, who is assigned to the State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit at Plainridge Park.
After stopping Hodges’ car for the headlight violation, Best noticed a plastic case on the passenger side rear floorboard.
A subsequent investigation revealed the case contained a Smith & Wesson M&P .40-caliber handgun and a magazine loaded with 15 rounds, according to state police.
An electronic query of the firearm’s serial number revealed that the weapon had been stolen in Carlsbad, NM, in May 2020.
Hodges, who police say has no license to carry a weapon, was arrested with the help of troopers Gregory Hayes and Dustin Aziz of the gaming unit.
He faces charges of driving with defective headlights, possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, unlawful possession of ammunition, improper storage of a firearm and receiving stolen property.
