ATTLEBORO — A Rhode Island man already facing charges in connection with an illegal marijuana growing operation was arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court on an additional charge of trafficking in pot.
Marshall G. Muir, 39, with an address listed in court papers of 170 Westminster St. #904, Providence, was charged by Attleboro police with marijuana trafficking in 100 pounds or more, but less than 2,000 pounds.
Muir pleaded not guilty.
The case was continued until Nov.18 and Muir remains free on bail, police Lt. Timothy Cook said.
Muir was charged in July with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and conspiracy to violate drugs laws. The charges came after police executed a search warrant and reported finding 143 marijuana plants in warehouses located at 46 Eddy St., which is also known as Eddy Square.
Street value when harvested was estimated by police at $570,000.
According to a police affidavit, the gross weight of the marijuana seized was 138 pounds, which included the weight of the two cardboard boxes in which they were packed.
One box of plants weighed 41.8 pounds and the second weighed 96.2 pounds.
The weight of the cardboard boxes was much less than 38 pounds, the affidavit said.
Muir is one of two people charged in the ongoing investigation.
Arraigned last month was Mark Rioux, 36, a North Attleboro real estate agent and a partner in a legitimate marijuana business called Nova Farms.
He was charged with conspiracy to violate the narcotics laws to traffic in marijuana.
Rioux pleaded innocent and characterized the charges as “totally false.”
He is one of eight owners of Nova Farms, also known as Bristol County Wellness Center, a marijuana business that until Monday had provisional licenses from the state to open retail, cultivation and manufacturing marijuana businesses at 34 Extension St.
His arrest prompted the state’s Cannabis Control Commission to suspend all company licenses.
Rioux is free on bail and is due back in court this month.
Nova Farms President Derek Ross has not responded to multiple calls and emails seeking comment.
