Ten Mile River Story
The Ten Mile River flows under Chestnut Street in North Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Friends of the Ten Mile River Watershed plan to do cleanup and trail clearing Sunday.

Participants will gather at 9 a.m. at Wild Acre Road in North Attleboro.

