NORTH ATTLEBORO — Friends of the Ten Mile River Watershed plan to do cleanup and trail clearing Sunday.
Participants will gather at 9 a.m. at Wild Acre Road in North Attleboro.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Friends of the Ten Mile River Watershed plan to do cleanup and trail clearing Sunday.
Participants will gather at 9 a.m. at Wild Acre Road in North Attleboro.
“We will be working to remove litter and clearing an existing, but very over-grown trail in Martin Conservation Area,” Ben Cote, president of the group, said. “We will not be creating new trails or doing any work on Falls Pond itself.”
Cote is hoping that clearing the trail will attract more people to what he said is a lost spot.
“The work that we do will open up a forgotten hiking route and will hopefully bring the right people back to that area,” he said.
He said the group hopes to work with the conservation commission on future plans for that area.
Trash bags will be provided.
Participants should bring tools such as rakes and clippers, as well as drinking water.
“We hope to have this project completed within two hours and we can all get on with our day,” Cote said.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.