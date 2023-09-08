Billy Joel 100th Lifetime Performance

Billy Joel performs in 2018 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

FOXBORO — MBTA tickets for the round-trip, special event train service to the Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks concert at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 23 went on sale Friday.

The $20 train tickets are only being sold via the mTicket app.