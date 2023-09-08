FOXBORO — MBTA tickets for the round-trip, special event train service to the Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks concert at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 23 went on sale Friday.
The $20 train tickets are only being sold via the mTicket app.
The train service is from both Boston and Providence, and the latter train is scheduled to stop in Attleboro at 5:10 p.m. and Mansfield at 5:20, and arrive at the stadium at 5:55.
Trains will depart Foxboro Station 30 minutes after the concert ends.
The show will mark the first time the two icons have performed on the same stage in New England. It will also be Nicks’ debut performance at the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution, and Joel’s second time performing at Gillette. He brought his Face 2 Face Tour to the stadium in 2009.
