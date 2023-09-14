FOXBORO — MBTA tickets for the round-trip, special event train service to the Karol G concert at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 28 went on sale at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The $20 train tickets are only being sold via the mTicket app.
The train service from Boston is scheduled to leave South Station at 4:05 p.m., Back Bay station at 4:10 p.m., the Dedham Corporate Center station at 4:30 p.m. and arrive in Foxboro at 5:05 p.m.
Concert-goers choosing to travel to Gillette Stadium for the show via the Foxboro Station weekday commuter rail service will not be able to return to Boston following the conclusion of the concert using the special event train without purchasing a corresponding special event train ticket.
The last Foxboro Station weekday train departs for Boston at 10:20 p.m., while the special event train will depart 30 minutes following the conclusion of the concert.
Karol G, a Colombian superstar and two-time Latin Grammy winner, will make her Gillette debut as part of her Mañana Será Bonito Stadium Tour.
Coming off a recent performance at the MTV Video Music awards, where she took home the award for Best Collaboration with Shakira for their song “TQG,” Karol G recently became the first female artist to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 with a Spanish-language album.
She is the first Spanish-language artist to headline Gillette.