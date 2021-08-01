FOXBORO -- Linkage payments from a $9.5 million expansion of imaging services at the Brigham & Women’s outpatient satellite center at Patriot Place will fund $280,000 in local transportation and mental health services over the next three years.
Summarizing the so-called “health equity grant” for selectmen recently, Foxboro human services Director Marc Craig said the funding included $206,000 for the modernization and expansion of Foxboro’s “Van-Go” transportation system and another $78,600 for post-pandemic mental health services.
The mental health grant involved a joint application with Foxboro schools, Craig said.
“Obviously, we’re very excited about this opportunity,” he added. “It’s one of those resources that the Town of Foxboro gets because we have these incredible resources in our backyard,” he said.
The grant award was developed during a multi-year community needs assessment referenced in the state’s December 2019 approval of Brigham & Women’s request to expand its MRI and CT scanning unit at Patriot Place.
Though delayed by disruptions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, that assessment process ultimately identified local transportation and mental health services among the most pressing needs.
According to Craig, the transportation funds will be used to purchase a new handicapped accessible minivan, as well as providing three years of funding for two part-time positions -- a transportation coordinator and a driver hired specifically to help introduce a fixed-route program.
Craig offered few details about how a fixed-route program might operate, saying the initiative remains a work in progress.
“It’s something we can try out in the community and if it doesn’t work out two years from now, that’s OK,” he explained. “These are funds to try out new and interesting things with our transportation.”
In addition to the above-mentioned minivan which will replace a 2014 Ford Taurus sedan, the Council on Aging and Human Services currently owns a brand new 14-passenger handicapped accessible vehicle.
The mental health funds will enable the town to contract with INTERFACE, a mental health and wellness referral program serving communities across Massachusetts. Referrals will be available at no cost to both residents and town employees.
“Any organization in the community can use INTERFACE,” Craig said.
According to the organization’s website, callers from participating communities are matched with mental health providers, usually in two weeks or less, with follow-up services provided.
Craig said the INTERFACE program would be a valuable resource for Pam McGuire and Christina LaRose, the town’s community social workers, to help address growing caseloads.
The mental health funding also will be used to support an established domestic violence support group held at the senior center.
While complimenting Craig on the equity grant, selectmen asked how the local services would be maintained in three years when funding expires.
“The grant money is always wonderful, then we own it afterwards,” Selectwoman Stephanie McGowan observed.
Chairwoman Leah Gibson also sought greater clarity on future plans, especially in regards to the part-time transportation positions.
“Are these positions we’re going to continue funding, is there additional insurance, are there additional costs to these things?” Gibson asked. “That comes up every time.”
Craig defended capital spending on a new vehicle as an appropriate use of one-time funding, but admitted that any new positions created with the grant funding would have to be addressed in the future.
“That’s something that three years from now we can kind of figure that out,” he said, adding that his “general philosophy” is to secure grant funds whenever possible to supplement tax dollars.
While supported by town officials, Brigham & Women’s 2019 application to expand imaging services at Patriot Place was not without controversy.
The proposal has been opposed by Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, which asked the state Department of Public Health to require an independent cost analysis to determine if the expansion would siphon away business from Sturdy.
Joseph Casey, Sturdy’s president and CEO, testified during a Sept. 26, 2019 public hearing that regulations specifically prohibit surgicenters from being built in the primary service area of an independent community hospital unless that hospital provides a letter of support.
“This is to help prevent cherry-picking from community hospitals of more mobile and lucrative commercially insured patients,” Casey stated.
State officials disagreed, and four months later authorized the expansion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.