NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The town's solid waste division has confirmed that a supermarket chain's local stores have the town's trash bags in stock once again.
Stop & Shop stores in North Attleboro, Plainville and South Attleboro stopped selling the bags -- which are part of the town's "pay-as-you-throw" system -- last week due to a computer issue that affected the pricing of the bags, officials in town hall and at the company headquarters said.
Caroline Medeiros, a spokesperson at Stop & Shop, which has corporate offices in Quincy, emailed The Sun Chronicle on Friday, stating, “This issue is being resolved so that customers can purchase the bags again today."
But for a while, the problem caused a flurry of concern, along with tips on where to find the bags, on town-oriented social media.
Town officials also took to social media last week, telling residents where they could find the bags, which are available at a number of local outlets as well as town hall.
Tuesday, following the long holiday weekend, the solid waste division had this posting on the town's Facebook page.
"The computer issue at North Attleboro, Plainville and South Attleboro Stop and Shop has been resolved. All three locations have since continued selling the Town of North Attleboro Town bags and/or Bag tags," the posting read.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews