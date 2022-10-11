NA Town Trash Bag
North Attleboro town trash bags have recently been in short supply.

 MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The town's solid waste division has confirmed that a  supermarket chain's local stores have the town's trash bags in stock once again.

Stop & Shop stores in North Attleboro, Plainville and South Attleboro stopped selling the bags -- which are part of the town's "pay-as-you-throw" system -- last week due to a computer issue that affected the pricing of the bags, officials in town hall and at the company headquarters said.

