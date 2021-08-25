MANSFIELD -- Trash collection will be delayed a day for some residents on East Street because the town is paving the street Thursday.
East Street will be paved between Shannon Lane and North Street, so residents should have trash out for collection by 7 a.m. Friday.
Paving was scheduled to start about 7 a.m. Thursday and be completed about 6 p.m.
The road will be only open to local traffic and significant delays should be expected.
