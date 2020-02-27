ATTLEBORO — City residents can expect a hike in the trash fee come July and in every July after that for four years, Mayor Paul Heroux said Thursday.
He told The Sun Chronicle the annual trash fee for fiscal year 2021, which begins on July 1, is going up by about $25, or 12 percent. And by FY 2025, the total hike over five years as the result of a new contract with the trash hauler, Waste Management, could be as much as $125, or 62 percent.
That would bring the fee to about $327 a year by FY 2025, or about $82 a quarter.
The current fee is $202.68 per year, or $50.67 per quarter.
The estimated increase for FY 2021, which starts on July 1, would boost the annual fee to $227.68 per year, or $56.92 per quarter.
The final numbers are not in, but the hikes will be in that vicinity, both the mayor and Health Agent Alan Perry said.
City councilors must approve the new contract before it goes into effect.
The main driver for the increase is the fact that China is buying fewer and fewer recyclables, which is increasing the cost to get rid of the material, Heroux said.
“The cost of recycling is going up because of what is going on in China,” the mayor said in a telephone interview. “China is not accepting as much recycling as they used to.”
Heroux said the city has been in negotiations with Waste Management for 18 months and believes the city got a good deal despite the increase.
“We did everything we could to keep the rate down,” he said, noting that other waste companies were looked at in the process. “We still believe that we’re walking away with a pretty good contract.”
Currently the city pays $15 a ton to get rid of recyclables, which is much less than some communities that pay as much as $150 a ton, Heroux said.
Next year the city will pay $80 a ton, he said.
Perry, who was part of the negotiating team, said Attleboro is doing better than other communities.
“We won’t be near what others in the state are paying,” he said.
Perry said the city benefited from a favorable contract for years.
“Attleboro has had the luxury of having a very low recycling cost rate,” he said. “But in all fairness, it’s not sustainable.”
The last increase in the trash fee took place four years ago in FY 2017 when then-mayor Kevin Dumas requested and got an $18 annual increase, which brought the fee to its current level.
Heroux said every community in the state is facing price hikes for trash removal, especially with recycling, and it’s becoming a national problem.
Some good news is that city residents have reduced the amount of “contamination,” or trash, that ends up in recycling bins, which has lowered the tonnage.
Currently the city has a contamination rate of about 13 percent, but that’s down from about 30 percent, Perry said.
He said another factor for the increase is the amount of trash the city produces.
Contamination increases the tonnage for trash.
But the number of city residents is increasing and that has added to the tonnage as well.
Solid waste administrator Jessica Santos said the number of trash and recycling customers has gone from 14,006 in FY 2016 to 14,241 this year.
Other changes are coming as well.
In the coming year residents will be given 35-gallon trash barrels with covers similar to the recycling bins they now have.
The reason for that is to ensure the barrels are not overfilled, which costs the city more money.
Any trash that does not fit into the barrel must be put in a city trash bag, which currently cost $2 each and come in packs of five.
Heroux said there will be a change in the collection of bulky items. Currently one item a week, such as a sofa, is allowed.
In the coming year residents will have to request removal directly from Waste Management and the company will bill the resident for the service.
“It’s going to be a pay-as-you-go system,” Heroux said.
The mayor said residents in border towns are taking advantage of the city’s current bulky item removal, which is included in the annual fee, by placing items in Attleboro neighborhoods, which raises costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.