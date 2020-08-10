ATTLEBORO — Much like the weather, online trash talk got a little hotter over the weekend.
The main combatants were Mayor Paul Heroux and City Councilor Todd Kobus though members of the public threw barbs of their own.
Kobus has been outspoken in urging the mayor to talk to Waste Management about changing its new $29 fee for the disposal of bulk items.
The mayor has responded with lengthy defenses of the contract he along with the budget director and members of the health department negotiated with the trash disposal company.
But Kobus called that “spin.”
“Mayor Paul, you can spin things and try to deflect blame all day, but I’m still waiting to hear if you’re going to do anything to address the concerns of what appears to be more than a dozen individuals,” he said in a post on his Facebook page.
In a story on Monday, Heroux said not many residents were complaining about the new contract and public policy should not be changed for so few.
Heroux fired back at Kobus.
“You voted for it. How is that spin?” he said.
Heroux was referring to a council vote to approve the new trash fee of $234.12, which was taken during a council meeting on June 23. The vote funded a contract that includes provisions for the implementation of the $29 fee.
That council vote was 10-1 with President Mark Cooper casting the lone no vote.
The council did not vote on the contract itself and was not required to.
Meanwhile, Kobus called on his constituents to contact the mayor with their complaints and urge him to make some changes in the contract, especially to the $29 bulk item disposal fee.
“I feel there is still time to come up with a creative alternative for the bulk item, but it won’t happen unless the mayor hears from the public. Paul can be emailed at: paulheroux@cityofattleboro.us. It’s up to all of you to speak up,” Kobus said.
In a story written Friday and published Monday in The Sun Chronicle, Heroux said he’s been in discussions with Waste Management about a “hybrid” program.
Kobus called that “great news.”
The Monday story was mostly about residents who are unhappy with the new trash barrels provided by Waste Management, which are tall and thin but are 35 gallons as opposed the 32-gallon barrel used by most people.
Some say the odd shape restricts the amount of trash that can be put in the barrel.
Meanwhile, residents took some shots at the mayor and Kobus.
Karen Levesque was one who took aim at Heroux.
“The mayor doesn’t want to listen to his constituents unless they agree with him,” she said. “People have criticized the bulk item fee as soon as it was proposed. He has his own agenda and doesn’t care about anything else.”
Some took shots at Kobus, including Rebecca Martini Smith.
“Todd Kubus (sic) is a rebel without a clue,” she said. “Typical politician, he used lies and fearmongering to put himself front and center during an election year.
“Apparently he thinks we’re too stupid to look into the facts and just take everything at his word. Nice try Todd, but when you underestimate the intelligence of your constituents it can backfire badly.”
For the record, this year is not an election year for the city.
Some others just want everyone to shut up.
“It’s so pathetic how city officials are arguing with each other on Facebook for the public to see. So unprofessional,” Kelseyn Wietecha said.
Emily M said everyone needs to stop complaining.
“OMG stop complaining about the new trash barrels,” she said. “They are the same size as regular ones just thinner and taller. It makes it easier and more efficient to pick up trash.”
Rachael Hogge was among commenters who found humor in the spectacle.
“If there’s such thing as an afterlife, I hope I come back as skinny as an Attleboro trash bin,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.