REHOBOTH — Firefighters extinguished a trash truck blaze on Dean Street early Thursday afternoon that closed the road temporarily.
The fire was reported about 12:45 p.m. near Tremont Street. Norton firefighters helped at the scene.
A ladder truck was used to pour water on the blaze.
The public was advised to avoid the area while fire crews were working to put the fire out.
It is unclear what caused the fire.
