NORTON -- Traffic was diverted for about an hour on Route 123 Wednesday afternoon after a load in a trash truck erupted in flames.
The incident occurred around noon in the parking lot of Tavern on the Hill at 336 Old Colony Road (Route 123).
The restaurant was not open at the time.
The driver had just emptied a load from a trash container into the rear of the truck when she noticed flames shooting from the back of the vehicle, fire Capt. Mike Wilson said.
The driver was not able to move the truck to empty the load in the lot, fearing a power line close to the top of the vehicle, Wilson said.
Trash truck drivers usually empty a load to make it easier for firefighters to extinguish trash fires and reduce damage to the truck, he said. The burnt refuse is cleared and put back into the truck, he said.
Route 123 was closed so firefighters could lay a 4-inch hose line across the highway to the closest hydrant.
While waiting for National Grid workers to cut the power, firefighters poured foam on the fire “to keep it cool” and prevent further damage to the truck, Wilson said.
When the utility workers arrived and cut power about 15 minutes later, the truck was moved and emptied in order to put the fire out.
Before the fire was extinguished, police diverted traffic to Pleasant Street at the Attleboro line and North Worcester Street.
The trash fire is the second in Norton this week.
On Monday, a load caught fire at St. Mary’s Church on Route 123 but the driver was able to safely empty the truck in the parking lot so firefighters could quickly extinguish the blaze, Wilson said.