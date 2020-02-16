With the aid of modern technology, the memories of former buildings in the town came to life again in a new way during the Mansfield Historical Society’s slideshow presentation of “Lost Mansfield.”
Using the 3-D modeling software SketchUp, in addition to Google Maps and Photoshop, Mansfield Cultural Council member Marc Clamage layered images of town landmarks, such as DeClemente’s Store and Sannie’s, over photos of those sites as they currently exist to show how they would look in the present day.
These same images appear in the 2020 “Lost Mansfield” calendar created by the Cultural Council, who joined the Historical Society for Saturday’s event at the library.
For each month of the year, a different building which no longer stands in the town was highlighted. The month of January featured the Lovell Block; February showed the Baptist Church, which was destroyed by fire in 1987, and March is the Gardner Chilson Home.
Andy Todesco, secretary for the town’s historical society, led the hour-long presentation while a group of over 50 people watched and listened, captivated by the images of the old, the new, and then old and new superimposed.
“Mansfield is vanishing at an astonishing rate,” Todesco said. “(The buildings) have significantly changed.”
One such example was the old location of Cuneo’s before construction for the Chauncy Street underpass was completed in the late 1950s.
“Depot Square was no more after the underpass,” Todesco explained as he pointed out specific places in the picture. “This part of the building here was taken down — this would have been right on the main line of the railroad tracks.”
Some patrons offered their own memories at different times during the presentation. When the slideshow came to the images of the former Hayhurst Building, which housed Fuller’s Hardware Store, Lorie Renker of Mansfield said she remembered watching the building burn during a fire in the early 1960s when she was in grade school.
Several times, just the mention of the names of the former businesses brought back many memories, such as when Todesco showed the patrons older photos of the storefront on North Main Street.
“Afterwards, a number of smaller stores came and occupied this storefront...the Taxi Inn — remember that for breakfast?” Todesco asked.
One patron offered, “Lickety Split.” Another patron agreed, remembering that this ice cream parlor was in two locations, with the the second “down next to Tony’s Barber Shop, where the clothing and hat shop is right now, on the Old Colony Road side.”
Once the presentation concluded, Marc Clamage gave a brief demonstration of how he used the various computer programs to layer the old and current photos over each other in their respective locations.
Margaret Boldrighini, who moved to Mansfield in 1978, called the presentation “magical,” while Lorie Renker appreciated the “interesting” way in which the slideshow captured the former downtown landscape, which several patrons of the event concede is disappearing.
“It’s a good way to keep track of ‘Lost Mansfield,’” Renker said. “These buildings have a heart.”
The slideshow can be viewed online at www.emasary.com/MLCC/index.htm.
