PLAINVILLE — Trees are being cleared at the site of the former Plainville Drive-In on Taunton Street to make way for a commercial park.
Chris Yarmorth, director of planning and development for Plainville, said the clearing is part of Phase I of a project that calls for an 11,000-square-foot building.
He said the project was approved by the planning board and a permit was issued by the conservation commission for the first phase. Applications have not been filed for future work, Yarmorth said.
He said the trees are being cleared to make the location easier to show to prospective tenants.
In addition to clearing trees, owner Phil Heidke said the first phase will involve creating an attractive entrance to the park and starting the first building. He said it could be a combination of offices, warehouses and light manufacturing.
Heidke said he had an offer for a marijuana farm, but rejected it.
He said the town is having its traffic engineering consultant look at the project, but he does not know what, if any, recommendations it will make.
