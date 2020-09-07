“I think that I shall never see
A poem as lovely as a tree” — Joyce Kilmer
ATTLEBORO — Kilmer wrote those words in a poem called “Trees.”
She extolled the virtues of trees and finished with the line “Poems are made by fools like me, But only God can make a tree.”
But sometimes trees, (made by God), and other things, like tennis courts, (made by man), come into conflict and that’s what happened recently at Finberg Field off Park and Bishop streets.
Two oak trees were hewn down to the ground by the forestry department at the request of the recreation department because they deposited their leaves and acorns on new tennis courts built by the city about a year ago.
Recreation Director Dennis Walsh said a deluge of leaves in the fall stain the courts and a cascade of acorns creates a danger for tennis players who could slip and fall on the little round nuts.
Walsh said he fielded some complaints about the chopping down of the trees, but defended the decision as a matter of maintenance for the courts and safety for the people who play on them.
One person, Mark J. Cocuzzo, who complained to The Sun Chronicle in an email, said there should at least have been a hearing held before trees were taken down so the public could weigh in.
Unfortunately, there’s no requirement for a hearing concerning the cutting of trees in that circumstance.
And Walsh said trees are never taken down on a whim.
It’s not done if it doesn’t need to be done, he said.
“We take it seriously when we cut down a tree,” Walsh said.
Meanwhile, Mayor Paul Heroux decided in consultation with Walsh that a third tree, which was to be taken down, would get a reprieve for the moment at least.
“We’re going to wait and see on that tree,” he told The Sun Chronicle.
If that tree is less troublesome than first thought, it may get to stand tall for years to come, but if not it, too, may have to fall.
But one thing is clear, some people will never see a tennis court as lovely as a tree.
