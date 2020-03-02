WRENTHAM — King Philip Regional High School was locked down for about a half-hour Monday afternoon but the order was lifted after police determined there was no threat.
The lockdown took place about 3 p.m. when the school notified police that a former student, who had been issued a letter warning him not trespass, may have been in or around the school, Police Chief Bill McGrath said.
The perimeter doors to the school were locked out of an abundance of caution, McGrath said.
“Police quickly determined there was no threat to the school and the lockdown was lifted,” he said in a statement.
Classes were not in session at the time. However, after-school activities were ongoing and activities resumed after the order was lifted, according to the police chief.
