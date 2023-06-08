FRANKLIN — The stage was on the pitcher’s mound and behind it was a huge American flag draped over the backstop.
FRANKLIN — The stage was on the pitcher’s mound and behind it was a huge American flag draped over the backstop.
It was a perfect set up for a graduation.
The stage was sturdy and appropriately decorated with flowers for the graduation of Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School students on Thursday night.
The graduates trooped in to “Pomp and Circumstance” and filled the infield from first base to third in their blue and yellow gowns.
Then Superintendent-Director Karen Maguire opened the ceremony.
“It’s not raining,” she said. “We made a good decision and I just felt a drop of rain…”
But that was the only drop to fall on the 90-minute ceremony.
The game was not rained out.
By the end the sun was out splashing a few rays of warmth on a chilled crowd.
And there were hundreds of parents, grandparents, siblings, friends and others filling the outfield in folding chairs waiting for the time they could cheer their daughters and sons or granddaughters or grandsons as they walked across the stage to collect a well-earned diploma.
Maguire finished her talk by telling the graduates that they had “made an impression on Tri-County.”
“You have left your mark on Tri-County,” she said. “Be yourself and go out into the world and make it a better place.”
Kai Lopez gave a stirring rendition of the national anthem after which the ceremonies began.
Class President Isabella Gulley who will be attending UMass Amherst in the fall, said the futures of all her classmates are “bright.”
She said she hopes the life lessons learned, both positive and negative, will help them in their lives.
“Approach every day as a new opportunity,” Gulley said.
Sabra Flanagan was the valedictorian and will also attend UMass Amherst in the fall.
She praised the class for overcoming the challenges of coronavirus, which kept them out of school for months.
Flanagan, who earned a 4.46 GPA, noted her class was the last to deal with the virus.
“We overcame the unforgiving set of challenges of COVID-19,” she said. “That’s when the world came to a screeching halt.”
She said she was scared to enter Tri-County.
“I remember feeling I had to force my legs to bring me into the school,” Flanagan said.
But she said it was the best decision she ever made.
Jennifer Kalick, with a GPA of 4.43, was the salutatorian.
She didn’t give a speech but helped confirm the class’ graduation.
And finally Principal Michael Procaccini, who’s retiring this year, praised the class for its leadership.
He was given a special award.
“You have exceeded my expectations,” he said. “You had some very challenging years.”
Diplomas were handed out to 213 graduates in the disciplines of Automotive Technology, Carpentry, Computer Information Systems, Cosmetology, Culinary Arts, Dental Assisting, Early Childhood Careers, Electrical, Engineering Technology, Graphic Communications, Health Careers, Heating, Ventilating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, Legal and Protective Services, Medical Assisting, Metal Fabrication and Plumbing and Hydronic Heating.
The crowd applauded each graduate and screamed for some. Some honked horns and some yelled their names, but it was all positive.
