FRANKLIN — The following area Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School students graduated Thursday night:
ATTLEBORO: Nicholas Fernberg.
FRANKLIN: Marcus Altieri, Genevieve Aulenbach, Lillian Bergan, Victoria Bowman, Annabel Brady, Benjamin Bryson, Bridget Dolan, Landon Findlay, Lindsey Findlay, Sabra Flanagan, John Garrant, Matthew Gilar, Colin Gill, Machaela Hart, Jeffrey Hytinen, Tiffany Isenberg, Dylan Jacobson, Andrew Johnson, Tyler Lane, Laci Lawrence, Kai Lopez, Sadie Manning, Benjamin Maxfield, William McNulty, Nathan Menize, Seyed Basam Mortazavi, Joshua Narducci, Olivia Phoenix, Reilly Reardon, Thomas Sanfason, Faith Sims, Emily Swinamer, Bradley Tolmie, Jeremiah Williams, and Quentin Woodman.
NORFOLK: Joseph Bobulis, Jackson Henry, Jacob Lariviere, Jenna Moore, Jacob Sullivan, and Trevor Vinson.
NORTH ATTLEBORO: Nathan Allen, Kayleigh Apar, Thomas Aptt, Kyle Blake, Noah Burbank, Nathan Burdett, Colby Carlson, Jacob Carpenter, Hannah Clarke, Lexus Cortes, Anna Couchon, Christos Dougias, Michel Emile, Christian Fantasia, Lincoln Farnell, Lily Follett, Amy Freitas, Stephanie Furdon, Keagan Gavel, Aiden Gaynor, Timothy Harrington, Jennalee Hickman, Conner Jackson, Jennifer Kalick, Noah Keating, Brenna Kelly, Nickolas Lubelczyk, Sequoia Maitland, Alexander Majewski, Collin McEvoy, Dylan Nelson, Aiden O’Malley, Abigail Polvado, Justin Savage, and Glenn Sawyer, Courtney Sheroff, Jane Shoupp, Christian Sousa, Hailey Tetreault, Atlas Velasquez, Andrew Vicario, Jordan Weber, Aidan Weeman, Samuel Wojes, Sydney Wright, and Alan Zheng.
PLAINVILLE: Jameson Arsenault, Joseph Cady, Robert Caprarella, Sheila Cardona, Ashly Cardona, Evan Carley, Ava D’Amadio, Jackson Darling, Angelo DeCaires, Justin DeMarino, Andrew Dergham, Derek Elder, Emma Feeley, Benjamin Feuti, Thomas Flavin, Michael Greenwood, Jeffrey Hill, Jad Jaber, Alexandra Keene, Tyler Leonardi, Kaleb Marcou, N’zyia Murphy, Perry Page, Luke Pasquantonio, Isabella Rivera, Christopher Rizk, Mikaila Robinson, and Brady Whitehead.
SEEKONK: Nicholas Aguiar, Laura Birch, Samantha Bourque, Faith Boutin, Abigail Calamar, William Carter, Jenna Contois, Alexis Correia, Damien DeBarros, Monica Duarte, Madyson Feliciano, Nathan, Ferreira, Cory George, Emmaline Lafleur, Hunter Murray, Nyah Ramos, Katelyn Ransom, Sophia Silva, Corina Silva, Ava Smart, and Emma Veader.
WRENTHAM: Michael Bergman, Teddy Connors, Aidan Fitzpatrick, Colin Francis, Luke Goguen, Savanah Keating, Cole King, Nicholas Matyi, Derek McLeod, William Redfearn, Sean Richard, Joshua Shockley, Albert Tranquillino, Phillip Vendetti, and Aurelija Williams.
