FRANKLIN -- Tri-County Regional Vocational School has cleared the first hurdle toward getting state funding for a major renovation.
The state School Building Authority has invited Tri-County to submit more information and start a feasibility study for the project.
Superintendent Stephan Dockray said Tri-County's application, called a statement of interest, has been accepted by the state board after five years of trying.
Starting in July, Tri-County will have 270 days to provide the state with detailed information about the need for renovating the 42-year-old building and conducting a $1 million feasibility study.
The study would be funded by Tri-County upfront and the state would reimburse it for some of the costs, Dockray said.
Cost of construction would also be shared with the state.
Dockray said the school was built in 1977 and needs new systems, such as electrical, heating and ventilation, along with windows, a roof, doors, a security system, sprinklers and other items.
School officials would also like to expand some shop areas while reducing the size of others, he said.
Tri-County is not asking for an expansion and enrollment will likely stay close to its current 970, Dockray said.
No cost estimate for the renovations has been developed yet.
There is also the chance the state could determine that Tri-County would be better off building a new school instead of renovating, as was the case with Attleboro.
Funding will also be an issue.
Dockray said the school department would have to pay for an election in all 11 towns in the Tri-County district on the same day to approve their share of the construction cost.
The election results would be based on how the majority of people voted, not how the majority of towns voted, he said.
So the majority of towns could reject the funding proposal, but if the majority of voters approve, it would pass.
Ethan Hamilton, a member of the North Attleboro School Committee, which wants to renovate its own high school, said he is concerned about "taxpayer fatigue."
He said if Tri-County gets a tax increase to pay for renovations it makes it less likely North Attleboro residents would be willing to vote for another tax increase to pay to rehab the town's high school.
The Tri-County district includes North Attleboro, Seekonk, Wrentham and Norfolk.
Attleboro also sends some students to Tri-County, but is not a member community and would not be responsible for the cost of renovations.
