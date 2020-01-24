FRANKLIN — Following the arrest of a student on child pornography charges, the principal of Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical School posted a letter Friday pointing out that there is no evidence any crime occurred on school grounds, with school equipment or involving other students.
Principal Michael Procaccini also stressed in the letter, posted on the school website, that the school has policies in place to protect and support students.
On Thursday, senior Colin R. Schwab, 18, of 20 Hope Ave., South Attleboro, pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to possessing six videos and five images of child porn on his cellphone.
Attleboro police and federal agents executed a search warrant at Schwab’s home and arrested him Wednesday. He allegedly admitted to using the phone to look at child pornography on the internet, according to police. He is free on $1,000 cash bail.
Without naming Schwab, Procaccini said the charges were serious criminal allegations and that the school department shares “the concerns of the entire school community.”
Because the case is pending, Procaccini said it was inappropriate for school officials to comment on the charges. He did not explicitly say whether Schwab faces any disciplinary action.
“However, because of the nature of this incident and the seriousness of the allegations against this student,” the principal said, “we wanted to inform parents and the greater community of our existing school policies and actions being taken here to protect and support students.”
Procaccini said internet access is important for learning and that the school places a high priority on blocking harmful websites and restricting access beyond educational purposes.
“Tri-County has always worked hard to create a safe learning environment for our students,” Procaccini said.
There are counseling services available for any student or faculty if needed, he said.
