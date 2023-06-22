FRANKLIN — Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School is getting a new principal.
Dana Walsh, director of student support services at the school, has been appointed to replace retiring Principal Michael Procaccini, officials announced Thursday.
“We are excited for Mrs. Walsh to step into the principal role,” Director/Superintendent Karen Maguire said. “Her demonstrated commitment to vocational education and specifically Tri-County will benefit her in connecting with teachers, parents, and students. We know she will continue to create a positive environment for our community, and we look forward to her leadership.”
Walsh has worked at Tri-County for over a dozen years.
She has spearheaded initiatives to help create a welcoming environment for students, from building partnerships with community-based agencies and expanding services available to the students to developing and providing professional development on a variety of topics, officials said.
Walsh has collaborated with school leaders to develop a school improvement plan that incorporated school policies that encompassed the holistic well-being of students.
She was also charged with leading a weekly multidisciplinary wellness team meeting that helped determine interventions needed for at-risk students.
“Her ability to build partnerships and lead the development of programming to meet student needs in the changing landscape of education has had proven results in our community,” officials said.
When she was first hired, she brought 20 years of professional experience as a social worker and college professor to Tri-County.
“Her experience and expertise will be invaluable in achieving her vision for the school,” officials said. “Walsh has a proven track record in leadership and management, adolescent development, family and community engagement, and honing a positive learning environment.”