FRANKLIN -- Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School is being reviewed by the state next week as part of a routine review of school districts.
The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's Office of Public School Monitoring (PSM) will conduct a Tiered Focused Monitoring Review of Tri-County that will include input from parents.
PSM visits each district and charter school every three years to monitor compliance with federal and state special education and civil rights regulations. Areas of review related to special education include student assessments, determination of eligibility, the Individualized Education Program (IEP) Team process, and IEP development and implementation. Areas of review related to civil rights include bullying, student discipline, physical restraint, and equal access to school programs for all students.
In addition to the onsite visit, parent outreach is an important part of the review process. The review chairperson from PSM is sending all parents of students with disabilities an online survey that focuses on key areas of their child's special education program.
Survey results will contribute to the development of a report. During the onsite review, PSM will interview a representative of the district's Special Education Parent Advisory Council (SEPAC). Other onsite activities may include interviews of district staff and administrators, reviews of student records, and onsite observations.
Parents and other individuals may call 781-338-3706 to request a telephone interview. If an individual requires an accommodation, such as translation, to participate in an interview, necessary arrangements will be made.
Within about 60 business days after the onsite visit, Tri-County will be provided with a report with information about areas in which it meets or exceeds regulatory requirements and areas in which it requires assistance to correct or improve practices. The public will be able to access the report at www.doe.mass.edu/psm/tfm/reports/.
