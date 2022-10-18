NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School students have contributed a salute to WWII veterans in the lobby at town hall.
The juniors and seniors in the school's carpentry program built a cabinet that displays an article and photos about the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. They were taken by Edward “Shorty” Ruest, a North Attleboro resident who was a Seaman 1st Class aboard the USS Independence during World War II.
Ruest had 10 stars recognizing his battles with enemy forces and was a Purple Heart recipient.
The case is flanked by the American flag and a POW/MIA flag. It hangs above an empty memorial chair in honor of POW/MIAs.
Assistant Town Manager Antonio Morabito reached out to Tri-County last year for a new case to house the memorabilia.
The project was worked on throughout the 2021-2022 school year and was built using solid wood and a glass sliding door purchased from Franklin Glass Co.
Seniors Israel Pereira of Blackstone and Connor Bertram of Franklin built the cabinet between projects with the guidance of their teachers, Mark Spillane and Jeremy Barstow, and finished days before graduation. Then-juniors Conner Jackson of North Attleboro, Sam Sepulveda of Medway, and Justin DeMarino of Plainville helped deliver the new case to town hall.
“It was an absolute pleasure working with the Tri-County students. We were impressed with their enthusiasm and their pride in craftsmanship," Morabito said. "We are pleased to have their work house an important piece of North Attleboro history prominently displayed in our Town Hall.”