NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School students have contributed a salute to WWII veterans in the lobby at town hall.

The juniors and seniors in the school's carpentry program built a cabinet that displays an article and photos about the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. They were taken by Edward “Shorty” Ruest, a North Attleboro resident who was a Seaman 1st Class aboard the USS Independence during World War II.