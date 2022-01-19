FRANKLIN — Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School students have pitched in for the International Space Station.
Recently, the founder of a NASA school partnership program visited Tri-County to thank students for designing and manufacturing wire ties for the station.
Astronauts on the station use the ties when going on a spacewalk for a repair. Wire ties are wrapped around cable bundles used during battery replacements.
Tri-County’s engineering majors participate in NASA’s HUNCH Designing and Prototyping Competition each year and had three teams of finalists in 2021.
HUNCH’s mission is to empower and inspire high school students to learn 21st century skills through various projects.
The students’ hard work and dedication was evident to Stacy Hale, HUNCH founder, when he selected Tri-County as one of the school’s to participate in the special project of designing and building the wire ties.
Hale had visited Tri-County in late 2019 to work with the students for three days during which students learned the specific and critical specifications required for the ties and created a computer-aided design (CAD).
The students worked alongside Hale, building, inspecting, and performing quality control measures to ensure each piece was the exact size and shape required.
Students from last year’s and this year’s senior classes manufactured about 250 wire ties using an assembly line process. Most, if not all, are being used on the station.
Hale returned recently to Tri-County to have a storage locker used in the station signed by students to recognize their work. The storage lockers are filled with goods that are being shipped up to the station and then used to send waste back to Earth.
Tri-County was one of a handful of schools selected throughout the country to work on the project.