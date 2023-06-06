FRANKLIN -- Sabra Flanagan of Franklin has been named valedictorian and Jennifer Kalick of North Attleboro salutatorian for this year's Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School graduating class.
FRANKLIN -- Sabra Flanagan of Franklin has been named valedictorian and Jennifer Kalick of North Attleboro salutatorian for this year's Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School graduating class.
Graduation is Thursday night.
Flanagan is a Legal and Protective Services student and maintains the highest cumulative grade point average. She took Honors and Advanced Placement courses since her junior year.
During her junior year, Flanagan was awarded with the Certificate for Academic Excellence in Science and a Certificate in Vocational Excellence in Legal and Protective Services.
Flanagan played varsity soccer in the fall and captained varsity lacrosse in the spring.
She interns at the Wrentham District Court clerk's office to gain hands-on experience in her field of study.
Flanagan is planning to pursue a degree in political science from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
Kalick maintained a high GPA as a Health Careers student.
She secured her spot on the High Honor Roll for her freshman and sophomore years and the Honor Roll her junior year. She also was a National Honor Society member since her junior year.
She received the Certificate for Academic Excellence in Social Studies her junior year.
Her numerous certifications include Certified Nursing Assistant, COVID-19 Caregiver, Alzheimer’s Association Person Centered Dementia Care, and American Heart Association Heartsaver First Aid CPR/AED.
Kalick gained experience as a Resident Care Associate at The Village at Willow Crossings in Mansfield.
She plans to pursue a degree in nursing from Penn State University.
“They strive for excellence each day whether in the classroom or in the community," Tri-County Superintendent Karen Maguire said of the two students. "We are proud to recognize their hard work and dedication which has earned them top spots in their class.”
