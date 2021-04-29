FRANKLIN — Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School will have a new superintendent-director in the coming school year.
Tri-County School Committee members have unanimously appointed Karen Maguire to replace Stephen Dockray, who is retiring June 30.
Maguire is coming from Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School in Easton, where she served as vice principal and most recently as director of Career Pathways and Integrated Learning and Engagement.
Previously, the Carver resident was a teacher at both vocational and traditional high schools.
Maguire is a graduate of South Shore Regional Vocational Technical High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Teacher Education from Johnson and Wales University and a Master in Education Leadership from Fitchburg State College.
Dockray has worked for the Tri-County School District for 15 years, starting off as the business manager and transitioning to superintendent-director in 2011.
As business manager, Dockray was given the opportunity to work on projects that got him involved in the academic aspects of the school.
“I was able to work on grants and see the curriculum through innovative programs such as the summer academy and academic support,” Dockray said.
The ever-changing climate of the pandemic has made his final year as superintendent challenging. Vocational programs were phased back in with alternating grades attending two days a week and have been in-person four days a week since November. The goal is to have students phase in back to in-person learning by the end of April.
As superintendent, Dockray completed several large projects and capital improvements, including installing a new HVAC system, replacing the roof, upgrading to LED lighting throughout the building, completely renovating the engineering and advanced manufacturing career program space, and adding the Medical Assisting and Legal and Protective Services programs.
Dockray has been working for years to get the school renovation project in the pipeline with the Massachusetts School Building Authority.
Maguire will be tasked with getting approval from the district towns to make the project a reality.
For his retirement, Dockray said he looks forward to traveling and getting out of the cold for the winter.
“I’ve enjoyed my 15 years at Tri-County, but it is time for someone new to bring in new ideas and implement their thinking,” Dockray said. “Tri-County is a great school, and the knowledge and experience Karen will bring to the role will benefit the Tri-County School District. I wish her the best as she transitions into her new role this summer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.