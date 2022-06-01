FRANKLIN — Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School has announced its top two students in the Class of 2022.
Shriya Sivakumar of Seekonk has been named valedictorian and Emily Matheson of Medway is the salutatorian.
Sivakumar is an engineering technology and advanced manufacturing student and maintains the highest cumulative GPA possible, 4.545.
Since her sophomore year, Sivakumar has served on the student council and is currently the president. She also joined Students in Action, National Honor Society, and became a student representative during her junior year.
In addition to mastering rigorous academic classes, Sivakumar volunteers at Miriam Hospital in Providence, helping transport patients. She also has had a cooperative position at S.W. Cole Engineering and works part-time at Barnes and Noble.
Sivakumar plans to pursue a degree in biology/biological sciences from a university in the Northeast and travel after graduation.
Matheson maintains a cumulative 4.504 GPA as an engineering technology and advanced manufacturing student.
While maintaining a demanding academic schedule, Matheson has earned real-world experience at CSI Groups as a parts finishing and quality control intern. She has also been an intern at Allurion Technologies in Natick.
Matheson serves as a CCD volunteer at St. Joseph’s in Medway and, as a Girl Scout, helped make holiday boxes for the elderly and collected debris from public parks.
Matheson will pursue a degree in biomedical engineering for a career in research.
Both students cited the NASA HUNCH program as their favorite projects during their time at Tri-County. HUNCH is a collaboration between NASA and high schools nationwide where students work as a team to solve issues facing astronauts.
Tri-County’s graduation is set for 11 a.m. Sunday.