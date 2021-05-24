FRANKLIN — A Franklin resident and a Seekonk resident have been named the valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, for Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School/s Class of 2021.
Vivienne Seested of Franklin is valedictorian, and Gerard “Ace” Ayotte III of Seekonk is salutatorian.
Seested is an engineering technology and advanced manufacturing student.
During her four years at Tri-County, Seested has participated in several extracurriculars, including NASA’s HUNCH Program and SkillsUSA, won a bronze medal for Additive Manufacturing and is a district competition NASA HUNCH finalist.
She has acquired her one-hour OSHA Certification, MACWIC I Certification, and CPR Certification. She is pursuing her Autodesk Revit Architectural Drawing, SolidWorks CAD, and HAAS CNC Machining certifications.
Seested joined the volleyball team and participated in varsity track and field.
She has been experiencing first hand what her career may consist of at her co-op position at Dell.
Ayotte, who has taken advanced placement calculus and physics, honors English and world history, and dual enrollment Spanish, is an automotive technology student.
He hopes to apply what he has learned during his high school career at a four-year college by studying mechanical engineering or international business.
Ayotte is a National Honor Society member.
He has been captain of the football and baseball teams, and he hopes to play college-level baseball next year.
Ayotte volunteers at St. Cecilia’s Church as a food pantry volunteer and at Ken Ryan’s Baseball Academy as an assistant camp counselor.
“It is a pleasure to recognize Vivienne and Ace as our two top graduating scholars. Their commitment to academic and vocational excellence exemplifies our Tri-County philosophy of working hard each day,” Superintendent Stephen Dockray said.
Graduation is June 6.
